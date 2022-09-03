Mumbai: Seven-fold rise in AC local train ridership on Central Railway

The number of passengers travelling by air-conditioned (AC) locals on the Central Railway’s Mumbai suburban network has increased seven-fold in the past six months.

The traffic has increased almost seven times from a daily average of 5,939 passengers in February to that of 41,333 passengers in August this year.

Presently, the Central Railway runs a total of 1,810 local train services, including 56 AC locals, in Mumbai.

An official said that most of the passengers opting for the AC local trains services on the Central Railway are from Thane, Dombivali and Kalyan.

The Central Railway official said that number of passengers have increased in the past few months, adding this has shown that the suburban commuters have given an overwhelming response to AC suburban locals.

According to the railways, this tremendous response to AC locals has been due to the fact that travelling by AC suburban locals is not only fast but also most economical in comparison to other means of air-conditioned transport systems between suburbs and the city.

The railways have slashed the single journey fare by 50 per cent from May 5 this year to facilitate the daily commuters.

Mumbai’s suburban railway system, one of its kind in the world, is the most unique railway system transporting millions of commuters to every corner of the city. This suburban railway system is known as the lifeline of the city.

Mumbai’s suburban network of the Central Railway carries approximately 3.3 million passengers every day over 80 stations through its 1,810 services daily.