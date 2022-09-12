scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Mumbai: Seven city lakes 98.4% full, water stock to last till next year’s monsoon

The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi, located either in Mumbai at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar.

On Monday morning, three of the seven lakes—Modak Sagar, Vehar and Tulsi—had 100 per cent water stock. (Representational image)

The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are 98.4 per cent full as of Monday morning and have 14,24,250 million litre (ml) of water against a capacity of 14,47,363 ml, which is sufficient to last until the monsoon next year, according to the BMC.

On Monday morning, three of the seven lakes—Modak Sagar, Vehar and Tulsi—had 100 per cent water stock.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation supplies 3,850 million litre of water every day against the city’s demand for almost 4,400 million litres.

Between September 7 and 6 am on September 12, when the Mumbai Metropolitan region saw heavy rainfall, the catchment area of the seven lakes received 1,237 mm of cumulative rainfall. The highest rainfall in the last five days was during the 24 hours between the mornings of September 8 and September 9 at 468 mm, followed by the 24 hours between September 7 and 8, at 382 mm. In the past 24 hours, the lakes received 49 mm of rainfall.

Modak Sagar lake had first started overflowing on July 13, Tulsi on July 16, and Vehar on August 11. Tansa had started overflowing on July 14, and presently is 99.34 per cent full, with 1,44,122 ML of water stock.

The Bhatsa dam in Thane, which supplies 55 per cent of the total annual water requirement of the city, is 98.51 per cent full with 7,06,337 ml of water stock against a capacity of 7,17,037 ml. The BMC had closed all the gates of the Bhatsa dam on September 11.

On September 12 last year, the lakes were 96.6 per cent full with 13,98,608 ML water stock, and in 2020 they were only 98.14 per cent full with 14,20,457 ML water stock.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 01:42:07 pm
Activist, who complained against illegal stone quarry, run over by truck in Tamil Nadu’s Karur

