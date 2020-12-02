Mumbai: Seven arrested for assault on BEST employees, damage to bus depot

An FIR for obstructing a public servant from performing his duty, rioting and under sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered against the seven, who are currently in police custody.

The Mumbai police has arrested seven people who allegedly assaulted BEST employees and damaged property at the Chincholi-Bunder depot in Malad on Sunday. The damage was the fallout of a road rage-related incident between a biker and a BEST bus, police said.

The incident took place Sunday evening when two of the accused, who were riding a bike, reached Chincholi Naka in Malad. At the road signal there, BEST bus driver Milind Bansode stopped his bus ahead of the bike and did not give it space to move ahead, police said, after which an argument broke out between the drivers of the two vehicles. The BEST bus was transporting BEST employees and was headed to the nearby Chincholi Bunder depot.

The passengers of the bus told the bikers that they would be taken to the police station and made them sit in the bus, police said. But later the duo apologised and were allowed to leave, police said. The accused are residents of the same area and a few hours later, along with five others, they went to a funeral service held in the neighbourhood, police said.

“As they were passing through the area, they wanted to avenge their humiliation. They entered the depot, beat up BEST employees and damaged chairs and broke glass windows,” said an officer from Malad police station. The BEST employees then called up the local police station.

An FIR for obstructing a public servant from performing his duty, rioting and under sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered against the seven, who are currently in police custody.

