Mumbai: Set to launch yoga centres, BMC reaches out to resident groups

To set up Shiv Yoga Kendras across the 24 administrative wards in Mumbai, the BMC has started reaching out to resident groups and office-bearers of various housing societies.

It has also called for expression of interest from yoga centres, which are registered for two years with the Yoga Certification Board or the Indian Yoga Institute as per the guidelines and recommendations of AYUSH.

The yoga teachers or instructor to be recruited for the initiative should have three years of experience and be trained in Common Yoga Protocol as per Union government norms.

The BMC plans to start the yoga centres, which would provide free of cost training to people, on June 1.

The civic body had announced in its current budget that it will start 200 yoga centres in the city. The fund will facilitate the logistical arrangements to be made for starting yoga training and recruiting trained teachers or wellness instructors.