Mumbai set to get new police commissioner

The process of shortlisting officers for the post of the next Mumbai Police commissioner is underway after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) rejected the Maharashtra government’s proposal for a two-year extension to current Director General of Police D D Padsalgikar.

A three-month extension given to Padsalgikar, a 1982-batch officer, is set to end this month.

Current Mumbai Police commissioner Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, a 1985-batch officer who will become the seniormost officer in the state after Padsalgikar retires, is set to replace him as DGP. Sanjay Barve (1987) and Param Bir Singh and Dr K Venkatesham (1988) are said to be top contenders Padsalgikar’s post.

Barve was made director general of Anti-Corruption Bureau last year. He had in the past served as joint commissioner of police (Traffic) in Mumbai and State Intelligence Department commissioner. Param Bir Singh, currently the additional director general (Law and Order), was earlier the Thane Police commissioner. Venkatesham is currently Pune Police commissioner. A senior official said, “While there may be some frontrunners for the post, the trend since the Fadnavis government came to power has been that the most likely candidates have been given a miss in favour of those with a low profile.”