Mumbai sero-survey: 45% in slums, 18% outside exposed to coronavirus

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s second round of survey covered 5,384 people from Matunga, Dahisar and Chembur. (File)

A second sero-survey in Mumbai conducted in mid-August has found that 45 per cent of the slum population surveyed, and 18 per cent in non-slum pockets, was exposed to coronavirus.

The latest findings are starkly different from the first survey in July, when 57 per cent people in slums and 16 per cent in non-slums were found exposed.

Those part of the survey said the decline in sero prevalence— number of persons in a population who test positive for a specific disease— could be because an entirely different population was selected in the same wards where the first survey was undertaken.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s second round of survey covered 5,384 people from three wards: Matunga (F-North), Dahisar (R-north) and Chembur (M-West). Of 728 health care workers surveyed in slums, 27 per cent had developed antibodies against Covid-19.

As was the case in first sero-survey, more women were found exposed to and with antibodies against coronavirus than men. “The sero-prevalence in women of age group above 40 was slightly higher,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC.

