Mumbai: Serial offender convicted in second rape case, prosecution seeks death

A SERIAL offender in Mumbai convicted multiple times for sexual abuse of minors may face the death penalty. The prosecution on Tuesday filed an application before a special court seeking death penalty for 38-year-old Ayyaz Mohammed Ali Ansari after he was convicted in a second case of rape. Ansari is already serving a life imprisonment awarded to him in April 2017, along with serving multiple prison terms for sexual harassment of minor girls.

With the Criminal Law Amendment, 2013, Section 376 (E) of the Indian Penal Code provides for death penalty to an offender who has been previously convicted of rape. The provision was first used in 2014 to award the death penalty to three persons, convicted in two separate cases of rape in the Shakti Mills compound. The court will hear arguments on the application moved by special public prosecutor Geeta Sharma on Wednesday. It will also hear

Ansari’s advocate on the plea.

On Tuesday, Ansari was found guilty under sections pertaining to rape and sodomy, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenders Act for raping a 13-year-old girl in April 2014. According to the prosecution, on April 7, 2014, the minor was returning from her school. While usually she would be accompanied by her elder sister, on that day, her sister had left school early due to an examination. Ansari approached the minor near Sion railway station and told her that he is her father’s friend. He then said that he wanted to give his mobile number to her father and asked her to accompany him.

The minor followed him.

He took her to an isolated building and raped her. The accused then fled. The victim said in her statement before the court that on her way out she saw a watchman. She told the watchman about the incident and gave her father’s contact number to him from her school identity card. Her father, who was in his office, rushed to the spot and contacted the police. An FIR was registered and, based on the description of Ansari, a sketch was drawn.

In 2013-14, multiple police stations across the city had received complaints of an accused approaching minors with a similar modus operandi. Based on the description given by the minors and multiple CCTV footage from crime scenes, Ansari was arrested in 2014 from Khar. In June 2017, Ansari was convicted in two separate cases of sexual assault and sentenced to seven years in jail in each. Ansari was also acquitted previously in three cases. Ansari’s advocate claims that the police have implicated him falsely in cases.

