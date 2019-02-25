Toggle Menu
Mumbai serial blasts: Charges framed against 2 Dawood aideshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-serial-blasts-charges-framed-against-2-dawood-aides-5600491/

Mumbai serial blasts: Charges framed against 2 Dawood aides

The two accused, Yasin Mansoor Mohammed Farooq alias Farooq Takla and Ahmed Kamal Sheikh alias Lambu have been charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act.

mumbai blasts case, 1993 mumbai blasts, mumbai 1993 blasts, mumbai 1993 blasts hearing, mumbai blasts accused, indian express news
A scene after serial bomb blasts in Mumbai 1993. (File)

A special court in Mumbai on Monday framed charges against two alleged associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.

The two accused, Yasin Mansoor Mohammed Farooq alias Farooq Takla and Ahmed Kamal Sheikh alias Lambu have been charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, also known as TADA, as well as various sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy and murder.

According to the prosecution, the duo were close aides of prime accused Dawood Ibrahim and had attended meetings where the conspiracy to carry out the blasts was hatched.

The special TADA court has posted the matter for further hearing next Thursday. Farooq was arrested in Dubai last March and deported, while Sheikh was arrested in Ahmedabad last June.

Advertising

On March 12, 1993, 12 bombs went off at different locations in Mumbai, killing 257 persons and injuring over 700. Charge sheets were filed against 123 people, of which 100 were convicted by a special TADA court.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Scattered rainfall in Delhi, air quality dips to poor category
2 Rabindranath Tagore lookalike hogs the limelight in Kolkata neighbourhood
3 IPS officer blames Mamata for suicide, TMC claims charge baseless