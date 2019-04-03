Mumbai: Three fall in septic tank, rescue operation on

Two to three persons fell into a septic tank in suburban Chembur on Wednesday morning and efforts were on to rescue them, a civic official said.

Advertising

Locals informed the fire brigade control room at 10.08 am that some persons fell into the septic tank located at Vashi Naka in Chembur, the official from the civic body’s disaster management cell said.

“A team of fire brigade personnel was rushed to the spot and efforts were on to rescue the victims,” he said.

The property belonged to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and its authorities were informed about the incident, he added.

Further details were awaited.