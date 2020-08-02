Mumbai: Senior MMRDA official found dead

The BKC police have registered an accidental death case. The police said they are trying to ascertain whether he died by suicide or accidentally fell from his bedroom’s balcony. (Representational) The BKC police have registered an accidental death case. The police said they are trying to ascertain whether he died by suicide or accidentally fell from his bedroom’s balcony. (Representational)

A 55-year-old senior MMRDA official allegedly fell to his death from his fourth floor flat in Bandra Kurla Complex. The police said the incident took place late Friday.

The deceased, Kulwendra Singh Kapur, who was Director (Systems) in MMRDA, was found unconscious at MMRDA’s officers’ quarters by a security guard, the police said. Kapur was rushed to Hinduja hospital in Mahim, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The BKC police have registered an accidental death case. The police said they are trying to ascertain whether he died by suicide or accidentally fell from his bedroom’s balcony.

Kapur was appointed as Director (Systems) on July 2, 2019. Before that he was with Western Railways. The police said his wife and 25-year-old son were present in the house when the incident happened. Their statements have been recorded.

Senior police inspector Anand Mulay of BKC police station said, “The family members told the police that he had come home from work around 7 pm and after eating snacks, Kapur went to his bedroom and was standing in the balcony.” Later around 9.30 pm, a security guard found him unconscious and informed his family and other staff.

On Saturday, MMRDA issued a statement in which R A Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, said that the sudden demise of Kapur was a big loss to the MMRDA.

“MMRDA as a family shares the grief along with his family in this difficult time,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.