scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Mumbai: 2 senior citizens, 1 beauty parlour owner fall prey to fake electricity bill message, lose Rs 3.80 lakh

Impersonating power supply company executives, the fraudsters tricked the three victims into revealing their bank details and used these to transfer money from their bank accounts.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 17, 2022 12:07:31 pm
In all three instances, the police lodged cases under sections 419 (impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66 C (identity theft) and 66 D (impersonation using computer resource) of the IT Act. (File photo)

In separate incidents this month, three people in Mumbai fell prey to fake electricity bill messages sent by cyber-fraudsters informing them that they had failed to pay their bills on time and were duped of a total of Rs 3.80 lakh. Impersonating power supply company executives, the fraudsters tricked the three victims into revealing their bank details and used these to transfer money from their bank accounts.

In the first case, a 60-year-old man registered a first information report (FIR) at Meghwadi police station in Jogeshwari on August 12. According to the FIR, on August 5, the man received a message, purportedly from Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited informing him that he had not paid last month’s power bill and his connection would be disconnected. The man allegedly called on the number and was asked to install Anydesk app from Google Play Store. The fraudster asked the senior citizen to make a payment of Rs 100, which he did using his ATM card, the FIR said. The fraudster then used the card details to transfer Rs 2 lakh from the senior citizen’s account to his account, the FIR said.

In the second case, an FIR was registered at Bandra police station on August 13 on a complaint from a 65-year-old homemaker. She told the police that she stays with her husband, a businessman, and their children stay abroad.

According to the FIR, on August 11, the woman received a message that she had not paid her electricity bill and was asked to call on a number given in the message. When she said that she had paid the electricity bill, the fraudster impersonating an executive from the electricity department said her payment was not updated in their system. He then allegedly made her install an app that gave him remote access to her phone.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizensPremium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

He then asked her to make a payment of Re 1 from her credit card, which she did, the FIR said. The fraudster then used her personal bank details, generated an OTP, and used this to transfer Rs 1 lakh from her account to his account, the woman told the police.

In the last case, an FIR was registered by the Malad police on August 15 after a 49-year-old woman who runs a beauty parlour lodged a complaint. On August 15, the woman said, she received a message purportedly sent by Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited and was conned in the exact same manner as the senior citizen from Meghwadi.

The fraudster allegedly even asked the woman to use other ATM cards but she denied. He then asked her to cut the phone and check her messages, she told the police. When she checked her messages, she realised Rs 80,000 had been transferred from her account, the FIR says.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

In all three instances, the police lodged cases under sections 419 (impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66 C (identity theft) and 66 D (impersonation using computer resource) of the IT Act.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 12:07:31 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

3

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

4

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: 50 years after her Oscars protest, why the Academy has apologi...
Explained: 50 years after her Oscars protest, why the Academy has apologi...
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
No hospital around, newborn twins die in Maharashtra’s Palghar

No hospital around, newborn twins die in Maharashtra’s Palghar

Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone

Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

Why has FIFA banned India, what happens to Indian football now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, what happens to Indian football now?

JNU appealed to govt to change CUET format for PG admissions, says V-C

JNU appealed to govt to change CUET format for PG admissions, says V-C

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Premium
I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement