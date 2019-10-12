Mumbai: Senior citizen kills wife, jumps to death in Girgaon

A 60-YEAR-OLD man allegedly jumped to his death after killing his 55-year-old wife in south Mumbai on Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as Anand Makhija and his wife as Kavita. Anand, tired of his wife’s illness, allegedly stabbed her to death and then jumped from his fifth floor apartment at Mahindra Mansion in Girgaon.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Thursday. The police said that its control room received a call around 6.15 pm from the residents of Mahindra Mansion after they found Anand’s body. “We rushed him to JJ hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A team also went to his apartment but found the house locked from inside,” said an officer.

The police contacted the couple’s daughter Deepa. As she returned home from work and opened the door for the police, they found the body of Kavita. “She had stab injuries on her chest and stomach. Deepa told us that her mother suffered from breathing problems for the last five years. Her father was tired of taking care of her and this may have had led to the incident,” said the officer. On a complaint filed by Deepa, the LT Marg police registered a case of murder against Anand.

While Deepa works as a sales executive, the family is in the business of home appliances and owned a shop in Chembur.

“Anand’s younger brother, who suffers from polio, also used to stay with the couple and Deepa. He was at the shop when the incident took place,” said the officer. The police said the knife used to stab Kavita has been recovered and sent for forensic analysis test.