Mumbai senior citizen formerly employed with central govt service duped of Rs 1.14 crore

A SENIOR citizen who was employed with a central government service was cheated of Rs 1.14 crore by cyber criminals earlier this week. The fraudsters asked him to pay Rs 4.5 lakh to gain access to his insurance money but ended up defrauding him, police said.

The complainant, S Prasad, a Trombay resident, approached the East Region cyber police on Tuesday. An FIR has been registered against nine people who the police suspect are from outside the state.

According to the police, Prasad received a call on Monday from a person who claimed to be from the Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEGIS).

The caller told Prasad that if he made a payment of Rs 4.5 lakh, he could withdraw the amount accumulated over the years during his employment, police said. Prasad made the payment, after which he was contacted by several other people, who asked him to make more payments under various pretexts. He eventually paid Rs 1.14 crore to the fraudsters before realising he had been duped.

A senior officer said the FIR was registered against nine people who spoke to the complainant using names like Anjali Verma, SN Mahapatra, Ravindra Das and Rakesh Malhotra, among others. “We suspect all of these are fake names,” the officer added.

An officer investigating the case said the calls to the complainant were likely made from another state. The officer said, “A disturbing trend in such cases is how the accused manage to get access to the database of government services. In this case, how would the suspects know the complainant had a CGEGIS account without access to it?”