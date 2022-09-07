scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

In Mumbai, senior citizen loses Rs 4.18 lakh to fake electricity bill message

The fraudsters made the senior citizen download two apps that gave them access to his mobile and SMSes, police said.

After realising he was cheated, the complainant approached the Malad police and a first information report (FIR) was registered on September 5.

A 72-year-old man from Malad in Mumbai fell prey to a cyber fraud this month where fraudsters sent him a fake message, purportedly sent by an electricity power supply company asking him to pay his electricity bill, and tricked him into revealing his bank details that were used to transfer Rs 4.18 lakh from his account. The fraudsters did this by making him install a remote access app that allowed them to view his mobile activities and an app that forwarded SMSes to another device, police said.

After realising he was cheated, the complainant approached the Malad police and a first information report (FIR) was registered on September 5.

The senior citizen told the police that his son lives abroad and sends him money every month which is his only source of income. He said that he had a total of Rs 5 lakh in two bank accounts. On September 1, the man allegedly received a text message informing him that his electricity connection would be disconnected if he did not pay his bill and directed him to call on the phone number given in the message.

The senior citizen told the police that he panicked and called the number to inform them that the bill was paid. The fraudster who picked up the call said that the payment was not updated in the system and asked him to send Rs 10 on a link to update the information. The man was then asked to download Anydesk and AutoForward SMS apps and make a payment of Rs 10, he told the police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
More from Mumbai

According to the police, using the apps, the fraudster was able to see the senior citizen’s mobile activities and steal his banking details when he paid Rs 10. Using these details, the fraudster carried out money transactions and the one time passwords (OTPs) received by the senior citizen were automatically forwarded to the fraudster’s device, police added. Soon, after six transactions, a total of Rs 4.18 lakh got debited from his account.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 10:53:20 am
Next Story

Suspect in deadly mass stabbings eludes Canadian manhunt for 3rd day

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars
Political Pulse

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?
Health Special

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement