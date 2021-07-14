Mumbai: Senior citizen duped while depositing Rs 99,000 at ATM kiosk, two held

The accused were traced on the basis of CCTV camera footage and later arrested.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly duping a senior citizen of Rs 99,000 on the pretext of helping him to deposit the money at a cash deposit machine near Dindoshi sessions court in Malad (east), the police said.

The complainant, Kishorilal Bissa, 60, who handles collection and banking activities for a marketing company, had gone to the ATM to deposit the company’s money on July 7 when he was duped by the two accused, Ramesh Devangaon, 32, a driver, and Feroz Pathan, 35, poultry shop owner, both from Ghansoli, the Kurar police said.

“After Bissa put the money inside the Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machine (ADWM) and it was being counted by the machine, one of the two accused, on the pretext of helping, told the senior citizen that the money had been deposited. The accused allegedly had not pressed the confirm button required to deposit the money. When Bissa said he wanted to wait for the receipt, the second accused allegedly came from behind and claimed to be in a hurry. The two accused also convinced Bissa that the deposit receipt had not been issued as the paper reel in the ADWM was over and he should contact the bank for it,” a police officer from Kurar police station said.

After Bissa left the kiosk, API Bajirao Naik said, the accused pressed the cancel button to stop the transaction and decamped with the money. The accused were traced on the basis of CCTV camera footage and later arrested. The men had come to the ATM with another accused in a car, police said.

“The accused target only senior citizens at ATM kiosks with no security guards,” Senior Inspector Prakash Bele said. So far, they have duped several people in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.