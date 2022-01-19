Mumbai: Senior citizen dies after being hit by SUV in Borivali

A 76-year-old man was killed in a road accident on the Western Express Highway after an SUV knocked him down while he was crossing the highway in Borivali (east) Tuesday evening.

The incident took place around 4:20 pm on the north-bound stretch of the highway in front of Metro mall. The deceased, Gokul Shimpi, was a resident of Kandivali.

“He can be seen crossing the road in CCTV footage of the vicinity and getting hit by a Tata Nexon car,” said a police officer from Kasturba Marg police station. The car driver, Atif Ansari, 49, works as a manager at a private company.

The police booked Ansari under Section 304 A of the IPC for causing death due to negligence but said the senior citizen was also at fault. They added that Ansari did not flee from the spot and tried to help the senior citizen.