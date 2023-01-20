Mumbai senior citizen defrauded after paying Rs 1.3 lakh for transformer

A 68-year-old man in Mumbai was cheated out of Rs 1.3 lakh by cyber fraudsters who claimed to be running an electrical supplies store. The man paid Rs 65,000 each twice—on March 31 and April 13, 2022—for a transformer that was never delivered, police said.

Vijaykar Gnanamani, a resident of Mahim, was searching online for a transformer for his farm project when he came across “Aditya Electricals”, which allegedly claimed it could supply Gnanamani with a 63KVA transformer.

According to police, Gnanamani paid a man named Annasaheb Vinde in two instalments of Rs 65,000. However, he repeatedly received unsatisfactory responses about the delivery of the transformer.

Gnanamani wrote to the address listed under Aditya Electricals and eventually visited the location in Pune’s Chakan Industrial area, only to learn that the store had closed three years before.

The Mahim police registered a first information report under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and Information and Technology Act sections 66C, (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using a computer resource).