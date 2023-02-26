scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Mumbai resident tries to send parcel, loses Rs 2 lakh to cyber fraud﻿

The victim, Nitin Oriya, searched online for a courier service and called the first number he found, officers said.

According to the police, on February 21, Oriya received a message alerting him that Rs 95,000 was deducted from his bank account. (Representational)
A 40-year-old resident of Borivali (East) in Mumbai was cheated of nearly Rs 2 lakh by cyber criminals while trying to courier a package, police said.

The victim, Nitin Oriya, searched online for a courier service and called the first number he found, officers said. The person on the other end sent a link to his mobile number and had him fill in crucial details. The accused then asked Oriya to make a confirmation payment of Rs 5. Though the complainant made the payment, the fraudster said it was not received and asked Oriya to pay Rs 5 to the delivery executive who comes to pick up the parcel.

According to the police, on February 21, Oriya received a message alerting him that Rs 95,000 was deducted from his bank account. The next day, transactions worth Rs 45,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 5,000 were carried out through his bank account. A total of Rs 1.95 lakh was deducted from the victim’s account, officers said.

Following a complaint, the Dadar police registered an offence on Friday, February 24, under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 12:07 IST
Man belonging to Kashmiri Pandit community shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

