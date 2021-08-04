Mumbai: Sena-led MVA govt to celebrate centenary year of Prabodhan magazine

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has approved the centenary year celebrations of Prabodhan, a fortnightly magazine (File photo)

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has approved the centenary year celebrations of Prabodhan, a fortnightly magazine started by social reformer and eminent author Prabodhankar Thackery, grandfather of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The order was issued by the Marathi language department, headed by senior Sena leader and Marathi Language Minister Subhash Desai.

Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, popularly known as Prabodhankar Thackeray, was a social reformer, political activist and eminent writer. He earned the title ‘Prabodhankar’ after launching Prabodhan in 1921. The magazine focused on social and religious issues and played a key role in Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti, which successfully campaigned for the linguistic state of Maharashtra.

The various initiatives as part of the centenary celebrations include publishing a book by compiling selected articles on diverse topics from Prabodhan and making a documentary on Prabodhankar Thackeray. Besides, a special issue of the Lokrajya magazine, the mouthpiece of the state government, by the information and public relations department will be published. The government has kept aside Rs 12 lakh for publishing the book and Rs 15 lakh for making the documentary.