Mumbai: Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav has 36 benami properties worth Rs 130 crore, says I-T dept

The Income Tax department on Thursday said it had found 36 benami properties worth Rs 130 crore after searching premises including those of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav on February 25.

In a statement, the department said that it had also searched the premises of a few contractors working with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and found they had evaded income tax of Rs 200 crore. The department said it had found evidence that a showed a “close nexus” between these contractors and Jadhav, who is also chairman of the standing committee, which sanctions expenditure proposals and approves budgets.

“Particulars of about three dozen immovable properties whose value could be more than Rs 130 crore have also been detected. It includes property acquired either in their name or their associates or benamidars,” said the statement.

According to the department, evidence of international hawala transactions and routing of “ill-gotten” money to foreign countries was also found. This includes a number of documents, loose sheets of paper and spreadsheets with information on cash receipts and payments.

The department alleges the contractors to have inflated their expenses by the “over-invoicing of sub-contract expenses through a maze of entities”.

“Certain instances show that cash has been taken out from these entities and the same has been utilized for obtaining undue favours for awarding of contracts and also for making unaccounted payments for investments in properties,” the statement said.

A three-time corporator, Jadhav was first elected in 1997 from the Mazgaon area. After winning the corporation election for a third time in 2017, he was elected chairman of the standing committee.

With 97 corporators, the Sena is the largest party in the corporation, and all key committees are headed by its leaders.

In 2020 a purported audio clip of Jadhav threatening a contractor to withdraw from projects went viral. In January this year, BJP leaders in the corporation wrote a letter seeking to move a no-confidence motion alleging that he did not allow standing committee members to speak about “the corruption in various projects” that had come for approval before the panel.