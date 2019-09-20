Mumbai: Self-defence trainer gets five years in jail for molesting minor

A 25-year-old self-defence trainer was sentenced to five years in jail for molesting a minor girl he was training. The incident took place on July 12, 2015, when the 12-year-old survivor had gone for training at a private defence motivation centre, which offered courses in self defence, archery, first-aid, among others, for students.

According to the prosecution, led by special public prosecutor V D More, the minor was dropped by her father to the centre around 7.30 am. The training usually took place on Sundays between 8 am and 12.30 pm. After she returned home, she told her mother that when she was alone on the second floor of the centre, the accused held her and molested her. When she pushed him away, he told her that he was just being playful and asked her not to inform about it to anyone.

An FIR was registered based on the girl’s complaint and the accused was arrested. He was subsequently granted bail. Special Judge S J Gharat relied on statements, including that of the victim and her parents. The lawyers of the accused had prayed for leniency citing his young age. The court found the accused guilty under IPC Section 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The prosecution had told the court that the victim, who was in Class VII at the time of the incident, had taken admission in the centre as she wanted to join the military.