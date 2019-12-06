Mumbai sees unseasonal rain, IMD says cloud cover over next 48 hours

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloud cover and drizzle for the next 48 hours. (Express File Photo: Amit Chakravarty) India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloud cover and drizzle for the next 48 hours. (Express File Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Following two cyclone formations in the Arabian Sea, unseasonal rain was recorded in some parts of Mumbai on Thursday morning. Mumbai can expect dry weather Friday onwards. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloud cover and drizzle for the next 48 hours.

The minimum temperature recorded was 5 degrees above normal, at 25.3 degrees Celsius. This is the highest minimum temperature recorded in the last five years. On December 2, 2013, the minimum temperature recorded was also 25.3 degrees Celsius. IMD’s Santacruz and Colaba observatory recorded 1.2 mm rain on Thursday.

A drizzle was observed on Thursday morning at isolated places in Mumbai. “The deep depression intensified into a cyclonic storm, Pawan, over the southwest Arabian Sea. This is the eighth cyclonic disturbance in the North Indian Ocean (NIO) in 2019. It is very likely to maintain its intensity as a cyclonic storm till Friday morning, and weaken gradually thereafter . It is also likely to move north- northwest,” said K S Hosalikar, IMD’s deputy director general (western region).

The untimely rain is the combined effect of cyclone Pawan, further away in the southwest Arabian Sea, and a depression nearer to home over the east-central Arabian Sea. The latter is moving away from West Coast India. There is no warning of heavy rainfall at any place in Maharashtra and Goa. IMD has forecast strong winds with speeds reaching up to 40 km/hr, which may prevail along and off these coasts till Thursday evening.

Mumbai has already received 18.5 cm of rainfall during the post-monsoon season so far from October 1 onwards, which is 53 per cent above normal. The warmth brought by the moisture carried from the depression will only delay the arrival of the winter. IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below normal, while Colaba observatory recorded 31.5 degrees Celsius.

