Mumbai sees spike in fires amid rising temperatures, experts point to overloaded electrical systems

From residential towers and scrapyards to bus depots and the airport, Mumbai has witnessed at least sixteen major fire incidents over the past month, raising concerns over whether soaring temperatures and increased electricity load are contributing to the spike in cases.
The recent fires, reported across both the island city and suburbs, have left one person dead, two injured and caused significant financial losses. Amid the rise in incidents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued an advisory asking citizens and commercial establishments to inspect electrical systems, gas pipelines and internal firefighting infrastructure.
Fires across the city
Among the major incidents reported in the past month was a level-one fire at Royal Palms Estate in Aarey on April 8, where over 22 residents were rescued from the building by Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel. A day later, a minor fire broke out at Terminal 1 of Mumbai airport, leading to delays and disruption for flyers.
In the days that followed, fires were reported at Crawford Market, bus depots, scrapyards and commercial establishments across the city. The latest incident was reported on Wednesday inside the technical room of the T2 Airport metro station.
A 32-year-old man was killed in a fire that broke out in Kamathipura’s 9th Lane on April 10. Two others sustained burn injuries in separate incidents. The injured were identified as Shahrukh Khan (25), who suffered 40-45 per cent burns in a fire at Mandala’s scrap market, and Mohammad Umar (65), who was injured in a blaze at a hair salon in Wadala East’s Sangam Nagar.
Why heat can increase fire risks
Fire officials said the onset of summer and increased use of cooling appliances could be straining internal electrical systems across homes and commercial establishments.
“The demand for electricity rises significantly during summer, especially because of continuous use of air conditioners, coolers and other appliances. As more current flows through electrical cables, more heat is generated. This can sometimes cause the wiring to melt, triggering short circuits and eventually fires,” Dr Deepak Ghosh, Deputy Chief Fire Officer at the Mumbai Fire Brigade, told The Indian Express.
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Officials said poorly maintained or old air-conditioning systems can further increase the risk.
“People often use ACs and coolers continuously, even in residential premises with low-capacity electrical systems. Servicing and maintenance of wiring are also frequently overlooked, which adds to the load,” Ghosh said. According to the BMC, hot and dry weather conditions can also heighten fire risks in places where combustible materials are stored carelessly or where garbage burning and gas leakages occur.
Experts have also pointed to the lack of regular fire safety audits at the individual and building level, saying these checks can help identify risks before accidents occur.
What the BMC has advised
In its advisory issued on Wednesday, the Mumbai Fire Brigade urged citizens to inspect wiring systems, switch boards and plug points in homes and commercial premises. The civic body also asked residents to avoid burning dry leaves, garbage and other combustible material.
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The advisory further called for inspection of LPG cylinders and gas pipelines through authorised experts. Ravindra Ambulgekar, Chief Fire Officer of Mumbai, also directed buildings and commercial complexes to keep emergency exits free of obstruction to ensure smooth evacuation and access for firefighting vehicles during emergencies.
“In unfortunate situations where a fire breaks out, building passages and parking spaces should be organised in a way that allows smooth movement of fire brigade vehicles,” Ambulgekar said.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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