Mumbai sees spike in fires amid rising temperatures, experts point to overloaded electrical systems

Fire officials said the onset of summer and increased use of cooling appliances could be straining internal electrical systems across homes and commercial establishments. (Express file photo)

From residential towers and scrapyards to bus depots and the airport, Mumbai has witnessed at least sixteen major fire incidents over the past month, raising concerns over whether soaring temperatures and increased electricity load are contributing to the spike in cases.

The recent fires, reported across both the island city and suburbs, have left one person dead, two injured and caused significant financial losses. Amid the rise in incidents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued an advisory asking citizens and commercial establishments to inspect electrical systems, gas pipelines and internal firefighting infrastructure.

Fires across the city

Among the major incidents reported in the past month was a level-one fire at Royal Palms Estate in Aarey on April 8, where over 22 residents were rescued from the building by Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel. A day later, a minor fire broke out at Terminal 1 of Mumbai airport, leading to delays and disruption for flyers.