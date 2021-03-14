Mumbai sees sharp decline in doubling rate of cases

Amid the rise in cases of Covid-19, Mumbai is witnessing a sharp decline in weekly doubling rate of positive cases. Areas like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Kandivali, Chembur, Bhandup, Mulund are witnessing a spike in daily new cases.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data shows that the current overall doubling rate of cases has reached 176 days. On January 2, the city’s doubling rate was 361 days.

Officials from the health department said that the decrease in doubling rate is mainly due to increase in daily cases of Covid-19. “It means that once again the city is seeing a higher number of Covid-19 cases on a daily basis, “said a BMC official.

According to the data, till March 13, the doubling rate of cases in T ward (Mulund) was 122 days, followed by K-west ward (Andheri, Jogeshwari) at 123 days, H-west (Bandra, Khar Road) ward at 138 days and M-west (Chembur) 141 days. On Sunday, Mumbai recorded 1,962 fresh cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths.

“In the last two months, Mumbai has registered a spike in Covid-19 cases. Following this, the civic body has made their jumbo Covid-19 centres operational. Now most of the cases are coming from housing societies, so local ward offices have been asked to take strict action against violators. Also, mass testing has been started for hawkers, shopkeepers, markets,” said a ward officer from an eastern suburb.

In January and February, 23,002 new Covid-19 patients were recorded. Of them, 90 per cent were from highrise buildings and the rest from slums. As per the data, K-west ward had highest number with 550 sealed floors in housing societies, followed by 344 in P-north (Malad). Under the revised guidelines, the civic body seals the entire floor only after there are more than five cases. Once a hotspot, Dharavi recorded 18 new cases on Sunday.