Mumbai sees season’s coldest morning; night temperature to rise

The minimum temperature in the city dropped to 17.9 degrees Celsius Thursday morning, the lowest this season so far.

According to the seven-day forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature will remain between 17 and 18 degrees Celsius over the next two days. The night temperature is likely to rise to 19 degrees Celsius after Christmas and stay above normal till the end of the year.

Before Thursday, the lowest minimum temperature was 18.6 degrees Celsius recorded on December 21 and 22. The lowest minimum temperature last year was 15 degrees Celsius and in the year before that 16.4 degrees Celsius. The all-time lowest minimum temperature was recorded on December 20, 1949 at 10.6 degrees Celsius.

While the Santacruz observatory recorded a normal minimum temperature at 17.9 degrees Celsius, the Colaba observatory recorded minimum temperature a degree below normal at 19 degrees Celsius. The day temperature recorded in Mumbai also dropped by a degree in 24 hours.

The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. According to the forecast, the day temperature is likely to hover around 30-31 degrees Celsius. High relative humidity was recorded Thursday morning at 88 per cent, which dropped to 56 per cent by evening.

Jalgaon in the Madhya Maharashtra region recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 9 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality remained in the poor category on Thursday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded on Thursday was 269 (poor). Officials cautioned that pollution levels will spike again as temperatures fall.