Mumbai sees rain after 15 days, heavy rain forecast for next 24 hours

AFTER A gap of over 15 days, Mumbai received a moderate spell of rain on Sunday morning. In 24 hours from 8.30 am on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory recorded 25.6 mm of rainfall, while the Colaba observatory recorded 42.8 mm of rain.

Partly cloudy conditions prevailed over the city on Sunday. IMD has forecast moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places for the next 24 hours. By afternoon, IMD had placed Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar on yellow alert, i.e., forecast of heavy rain at isolated places.

According to the district forecast and warning, the southern Konkan region — Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are on yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday with heavy rain at isolated places.

Since there are no favourable weather systems over Maharashtra, the monsoon rainfall activity is subdued. All the 36 districts in the state have recorded deficient to largely deficient rainfall in 15 days of the month.