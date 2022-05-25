scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Mumbai sees light rain, more on forecast for next two days

By: Express News Service |
Updated: May 25, 2022 11:53:11 am
Following the rain, the minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday was two degrees below normal in the island city.

For the second consecutive day, South Mumbai recorded light rain Wednesday. More rain is likely in the coming days, as a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle is forecast for the next two days for the city.

Rainfall recorded at the Santacruz observatory, which is taken as representative of the entire city is 0.4 mm. The total rainfall recorded at the Colaba observatory from March 1 is 6.6 mm. On May 17, 2021, when the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Tauktae brushed past Maharashtra’s coast, the highest 24-hour rainfall was recorded in the city in May at 230.3 mm. In the last 10 years, except for 2021 and 2017 (3.5 mm rain), trace rainfall or no rainfall has been recorded in Mumbai.

Following the rain, the minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday was two degrees below normal in the island city. At the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Colaba observatory, the night/minimum temperature recorded was 27.5 degrees Celsius. At the Santacruz observatory, the minimum temperature was 28.9 degrees Celsius.

