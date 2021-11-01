Mumbai sees India’s first modern classics car rally

CROWDS FLOCKED to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Sunday to catch a glimpse of 40 cars that participated in India’s first ever car rally dedicated to modern classics.

A modern classic is a car that is generally between 10 and 30 years old.

The rally featured around 40 iconic cars manufactured between the 1970s and the early 2000s. The cars were driven in a convoy over the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and returned to Sofitel Hotel, BKC.

Cars like Jaguar E-type, a BMW E30 that once belonged to art and motorsport aficionado Jehangir Nicholson, as well as Mercedes-Benz SLs, Pontiac Firebirds and a Honda NSX were some of those that featured in the rally.

Participants welcomed the initiative for providing prominence to modern classic cars.

Yashvardhan Ruia, who participated in the rally with six-year-old son Reyaansh Ruia, said, “We always take part in vintage car rallies. But for the first time, we have the opportunity to run our modern classic car in a rally along with others.” He drove a 1994 Honda Beat car.

As per car enthusiasts present at the event, following the footsteps of international trends, modern classics have been gaining popularity in India. Prices of such modern classics, including the Mercedes W123 and the Mazda Miata MX-5, have shot up in India. In fact, many restorers are increasingly working on a number of such cars.

Jateen Patel, who drove a 1978 Pontiac Firebird, appreciated the need for more such rallies.



“In the past couple of years, modern classic cars have gained fame, both among the youth and the elderly. It is a blending of old and new engineering with design,” he said.

Sunday’s event — the first edition of the Turtle Wax Modern Classic car rally — was supported by car care brand Turtle Wax and organised by Autocar India along with Shaman Youngtimers.