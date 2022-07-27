scorecardresearch
Mumbai sees first dry day in July

Weather officials are expecting the dry weather or break-weather phase to continue till the first week of August.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 27, 2022 1:12:43 am
As per the district forecast, Mumbai and neighbouring areas of Thane, Raigad and Palghar could see only light to moderate rainfall till July 30. (File)

MUMBAI ON Tuesday witnessed the first dry day for the month, as only 2.3 mm of rain was recorded in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am. As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) classification, rainfall above 2.5 mm is categorised as light rainfall. Since July 1, the city has recorded heavy to moderate rainfall continuously.

Weather officials are expecting the dry weather or break-weather phase to continue till the first week of August. While subdued rainfall activity is expected over Konkan during the week, rain or thundershowers are very likely over parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, the IMD forecast stated.

As per the district forecast, Mumbai and neighbouring areas of Thane, Raigad and Palghar could see only light to moderate rainfall till July 30.

With the break-phase, the minimum temperature in Mumbai has already started to increase. On Tuesday, the night temperature recorded by the IMD’s Colaba observatory was 27 degrees Celsius, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 26 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

Till now, the Santacruz observatory has recorded is 1502 mm of rainfall this season. While Mumbai witnessed heavy and incessant rainfall since July 1, this monsoon, the city has recorded only one day of extremely heavy rainfall – above 204.5 mm. On July 1, the rainfall recorded by the Colaba observatory had touched 228 mm. Unlike July, heavy rainfall in August could start in the second fortnight.

Meanwhile, stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai slightly dipped in 24 hours – from 89.09 per cent on July 25 to 87.56 per cent on July 26. Officials from the BMC’s hydraulic department said that this was due to the five gates of Bhatsa lake, which is over 80 per cent full, being opened.

Bhatsa is the biggest lake supplying water to the city. It caters to over 50 per cent of Mumbai’s daily water supply.

