Sunday, February 20, 2022
Mumbai sees dip in daily caseload, zero Covid death after a gap of two days

On Thursday, out of the 28,978 tests conducted, 259 tested positive for the infection.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 20, 2022 10:52:35 pm
As on Sunday, there were 1,511 active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A day after recording 201 new Covid-19 cases, the daily caseload in Mumbai dipped to 167 on Sunday. The state capital also recorded zero Covid-19 deaths after a gap of two days.

On Thursday, out of the 28,978 tests conducted, 259 tested positive for the infection. The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.74 per cent.

As on Sunday, there were 1,511 active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. Out of the 36,317 Covid-19 beds, only 829 were occupied by patients. In the ICU, out of the 2,886 beds, 283 were in use.

The state reported 1,437 new cases with six deaths. Due to the flattening of the pandemic curve, the number of active Covid-19 cases has dropped to around 16,000 in the state.

Total cases in state: 78.58lakh

New cases: 1,437

Total deaths: 1,43,582

New deaths: 6

Total cases in Mumbai: 10,54,643

New cases: 167

Total deaths: 16,687

New deaths: 0

Active cases in state: 16,422

