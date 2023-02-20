scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Mumbai sees 2 Covid-19 cases

So far, 1,87,43,261 coronavirus tests have been conducted, as per civic data.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between February 12 and 18 is 0.0003 per cent.
On Sunday Mumbai reported two Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,55,320, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by four in the last 24 hours to touch 11,35,546, leaving the city with an active caseload of 27, of which one is hospitalised, he said. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between February 12 and 18 is 0.0003 per cent.

