Mumbai: Security stepped up, Gateway, tourist spots shut

After receiving threat messages warning of a 26/11-like attack in the city late Friday, the Mumbai Police on Saturday stepped up security across the city, the coastline and crowded areas, while closing the Gateway of India and some other tourist spots.

The Mumbai Police, which was already on alert after a yacht was found off the Raigad coast with weapons on Thursday, closed the Gateway of India for visitors after 7 pm on Saturday while stepping up police deployment across the city.

“We had already beefed up security at tourist places, including the Gateway of India, after the yacht was found…After today’s threat, we have closed the Gateway of India and other tourist spots after 7 pm,” said a police officer.

Sources said all police teams, including the Mumbai Police Crime branch and the Anti-Terrorism Squad, have been put on alert. Additional forces such as bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads and State Reserve Police Force have also been put on alert.

“The CCTV footages are being scanned and a watch is kept on movements at public places. The situation is under control,” the officer said.

The police said central and state agencies have been informed about the threats. Further, the railway police has been put on alert while deployment has been increased at stations.

Around 11.35 pm on Friday, the Mumbai traffic police’s helpline number had received messages on its WhatsApp number claiming that an attack would soon be executed in the city to revive the memories of the 26/11 attacks of 2008.

The police said the messages warned that the attack will be carried out by some persons and “preparations are on to blow up” the metropolis.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said, “Last night, around 11.35 pm, one of Mumbai traffic police control room’s phone numbers received some terror-related messages. Prima facie, the number seems to be from Pakistan. The messages mention a terror threat to Mumbai. Some of the numbers mentioned in the messages are being probed.”

“All agencies, including Mumbai Police, its crime branch and the Maharashtra ATS are investigating the case. We are verifying the numbers in these chats,” he added. Phansalkar further said, “We want to assure the people that the Mumbai Police does not take any such calls lightly.

We are taking it very seriously and working to ensure no harm is caused to anyone.”