scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Mumbai: Security stepped up, Gateway, tourist spots shut

The Mumbai Police, which was already on alert after a yacht was found off the Raigad coast with weapons on Thursday, closed the Gateway of India for visitors after 7 pm on Saturday while stepping up police deployment across the city.

Sources said all police teams, including the Mumbai Police Crime branch and the Anti-Terrorism Squad, have been put on alert. Additional forces such as bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads and State Reserve Police Force have also been put on alert. (Express/File)

After receiving threat messages warning of a 26/11-like attack in the city late Friday, the Mumbai Police on Saturday stepped up security across the city, the coastline and crowded areas, while closing the Gateway of India and some other tourist spots.

The Mumbai Police, which was already on alert after a yacht was found off the Raigad coast with weapons on Thursday, closed the Gateway of India for visitors after 7 pm on Saturday while stepping up police deployment across the city.

“We had already beefed up security at tourist places, including the Gateway of India, after the yacht was found…After today’s threat, we have closed the Gateway of India and other tourist spots after 7 pm,” said a police officer.

Sources said all police teams, including the Mumbai Police Crime branch and the Anti-Terrorism Squad, have been put on alert. Additional forces such as bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads and State Reserve Police Force have also been put on alert.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, w...Premium
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, w...
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...

“The CCTV footages are being scanned and a watch is kept on movements at public places. The situation is under control,” the officer said.

The police said central and state agencies have been informed about the threats. Further, the railway police has been put on alert while deployment has been increased at stations.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Around 11.35 pm on Friday, the Mumbai traffic police’s helpline number had received messages on its WhatsApp number claiming that an attack would soon be executed in the city to revive the memories of the 26/11 attacks of 2008.

Advertisement

The police said the messages warned that the attack will be carried out by some persons and “preparations are on to blow up” the metropolis.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said, “Last night, around 11.35 pm, one of Mumbai traffic police control room’s phone numbers received some terror-related messages. Prima facie, the number seems to be from Pakistan. The messages mention a terror threat to Mumbai. Some of the numbers mentioned in the messages are being probed.”

“All agencies, including Mumbai Police, its crime branch and the Maharashtra ATS are investigating the case. We are verifying the numbers in these chats,” he added. Phansalkar further said, “We want to assure the people that the Mumbai Police does not take any such calls lightly.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

We are taking it very seriously and working to ensure no harm is caused to anyone.”

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 12:13:51 am
Next Story

Dera Bassi: MC president arrested for casteist remarks; Cong cries vendetta, launches protest

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

2

Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli's RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a 'proud moment'

3

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

4

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

5

Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramulu's praise for rival Siddaramaiah

Featured Stories

CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next fe...
Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next fe...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong rememb...
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong rememb...
Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn
Opinion

Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption
Opinion

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits' dermatologist

Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits' dermatologist

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity
Explained

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
Experts Explain

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement