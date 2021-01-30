Mumbai: Security stepped up at Jewish establishments

An IPS officer said that all necessary measures are being taken in the areas where Jewish installations are located. (Representational)

SECURITY WAS stepped up around Jewish establishments across the city after a blast was reported near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening.

DCP Chaitanya S, spokesperson for Mumbai Police, said, “All necessary measures in terms of security at sensitive spots are being taken.”

A police team visited Chabad House in Colaba that was attacked during the 26/11 terror attack in 2008. While the spot generally has policemen outside, on Friday dog squads and armoured vehicles were deployed. A senior officer said that apart from Chabad House, security was also stepped up at the Synagogue at Kala Ghoda where the area was sanitised and checked by policemen and dog squads.

An IPS officer said that all necessary measures are being taken in the areas where Jewish installations are located. The officer added, “We are also in touch with the Israeli Consulate officials and others.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the security situation in Maharashtra was reviewed in view of the low intensity improvised device blast near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi. “Reviewed the situation in the state holding discussion with the state’s home minister and director general of police against the backdrop of the blast outside Israeli Embassy. Issued instruction to strengthen the security apparatus in the state along with Mumbai and Pune,” Pawar tweeted.