Mumbai: Security guard murdered for ‘not allowing’ accused to consume alcohol in open plot

A 56-year-old man has been traced and arrested by Powai police on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a 75-year-old security guard of an open plot in Powai because the latter had asked him not to come to the plot for consuming alcohol.

The deceased, Limbaji Kamble, was working as a security guard at an open plot owned by a private builder near Hiranandani hospital in Powai. The accused Hari Dengle and Limbaji knew each other and both were residents of a chawl next to the plot.

The two often mingled together and Dengle used to go to the plot to consume liquor. Kamble had asked him not to come to the plot to consume alcohol which irked Dengle. Around 4 am on Tuesday, Dengle assaulted Kamble with wooden sticks leading to his death.

The screams of Kamble alerted local persons who rushed him to a Rajawadi hospital where he was declared dead before admission. The family members of Kamble said they suspect Dengle to be behind the crime alleging he often fought with Kamble because he was not allowed to consume alcohol in the open plot.

Dengle was traced near his residence and nabbed hours after the murder. Police said Dengle was unemployed and does not have a prior criminal record. “As of now, the family says that the accused committed the crime because he was not allowed to consume alcohol at the plot by the victim. We will record the statements of the accused to find out the exact reason behind the crime,” said an officer from Powai police station.