Mumbai: Security guard held for killing colleague at construction site

POLICE ON Sunday arrested a 35-year-old security guard for allegedly killing his colleague at a construction site. A heated argument started between the two in the early hours on Sunday, when the accused came to know that his colleague was conspiring to get him transferred to another site with lower pay and, in a fit of rage, smashed his head with a hammer, police said.

Police identified the accused as Brijesh Kumar Singh. The deceased was identified as Dayashankar Jaiswar (50).

Inspector Dhananjay Phadtare of Worli police station said, “Four security guards are employed at the construction site, two persons for day and other two for night duty. They are paid Rs 25,000 each.”

According to police, Singh, however, found out that the other three were conspiring to get him transferred to another site that pays Rs 18,000.

“The three were planning to get one of their friends to this site, so after Singh found out about this, he confronted Jaiswar in the early hours of Sunday, when both were on night duty,” Phadtare said.

Police said there was a heated argument between the two, and Singh smashed Jaiswar’s head with a hammer.

The remaining two security guards were sleeping at the time of the incident, police added.

“So, Singh went and woke them. He told them that three unknown persons came inside, assaulted Jaiswar and fled,” an officer said.

Police further said the three guards informed their supervisors and rushed Jaiswar to KEM hospital, where he was declared dead on admission.

During the course of the investigation, police visited the spot and concluded that it was not possible for three intruders to enter the site. “We suspected Singh, so we took him in for interrogation and he confessed,” said Phadtare. A case was registered under sections of murder. Singh was produced before court and remanded in police custody till February 4.