Mumbai: Security guard from Gurugram arrested for stalking woman

A SECURITY guard living at Gurugram in Haryana was arrested on Friday for allegedly making obscene phone calls to a Wadala resident for over two months.

Advertising

The accused, Vijaykumar Gupta (35), was previously employed as a guard at DLF Magnolias, a posh high-rise apartment complex in Gurugram. “The building uses a mobile application to log in details of visitors. The accused was given a cellphone and taught how to use the app,” said Rajendra Sangle, senior inspector at Wadala TT police station.

Gupta is alleged to have noted down the names and phone numbers of female visitors at the building after entering them in the app. The police said that in July, he called a woman in Wadala — who had visited a relative at DLF Magnolias last December — posing as a courier delivery boy.

“The accused told the woman that someone had sent her a parcel and insisted on making the delivery in person. The woman kept telling him to leave the parcel with the security guards at her building or office but the accused did not relent,” said Sangle, adding that the woman refused to let him in.

Advertising

As the weeks went by, the nature of Gupta’s calls became personal. “He began to tell the woman how much he liked her and threatened to come over to her home if she did not meet him.”

When Gupta continued to harass the woman, who was worried that he may come to her home as she had given him her address to make the delivery, she filed a police complaint against him on August 30.

Sangle said that for three weeks, his team traced the location of Gupta’s phone to his home in Uttar Pradesh and a construction site in Gurugram, where he is currently working, before finally finding him at the latter address. “He had stolen a phone belonging to another security guard and was using four to five stolen SIM cards. He would switch on the phone only to make calls to women,” he added.

The police also claimed to have found sheets of paper from Gupta, containing over 400 cellphone numbers. Sangle claimed that the numbers belong to visitors to DLF Magnolias. “We will investigate how many more women the accused has similarly harassed.”