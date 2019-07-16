Mumbai: Security guard beaten, stripped, paraded for ‘molesting’ 6-year-old girl

A 22-year-old security guard of a housing society in Virar was allegedly assaulted, stripped and paraded by the residents for “molesting” a six-year-old girl on Sunday. A case has been registered against the guard, who was critically injured in the incident, police said.

According to police, the security guard had allegedly tried to touch the minor inappropriately and passed lewd remarks. “On Sunday, the guard had allegedly followed the child while she was walking to her house. On the staircase, the guard reportedly tried to touch the girl and even passed lewd comments,” a police officer said.

After the girl informed her parents, her mother rushed to the police station and lodged a case in the matter, police said. However, when residents of the housing society came to know about the incident, they reportedly beat up the guard with shoes, bats and belts, police said.

“The residents of the housing society, including some women, forced the guard to strip and paraded him in the area. By the time we reached the spot, the man was unconscious. We managed to take him to a government hospital, where he has been admitted,” the officer added.

Police said the guard has suffered a cranial injury and several wound on his limbs. The accused has been booked under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, no case has been registered against anyone for the alleged assault on the 22 year old.

“The guard is currently critical. After he regains consciousness, if he wishes to register an FIR against the residents of the housing society, we will register his complaint. As of now, we are investigating the case against him and are collecting all evidence,” the officer said.