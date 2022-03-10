Mumbai: Security company manager gets one year in jail for molesting guard

A magistrate court in Andheri recently convicted a 50-year-old IT manager of a security company and sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine for molesting a 33-year-old female security guard who used to work in the company.

As per the FIR registered at the Sahar police station in November 2020, the victim used to work for a company that provided security guards. The complainant told the police that since July 2019 she and others working for the company had not received their salaries and in February 2020 they were removed from their jobs.

She said in the afternoon on November 2 in 2020, the complainant and other ex-employees were asked to come to their office in Goregaon (east) to discuss the issue. But the owner could not be present and the complainant was asked to come inside the cabin by the accused Hemant Rane who was the manager (IT-corporate) of the company, as per the FIR.

The complainant alleged that Rane was alone in his cabin. He caught her left hand and inappropriately touched her shoulder and back, according to the FIR. Soon after the incident she left the cabin and later approached the Sahar police station and lodged an FIR under section 354 of the IPC.

The case was investigated by sub-inspector Sandeep Yasne and a a chargesheet was filed against Rane and based on the victim’s statement recorded before a magistrate. The police said that there was no CCTV camera but they recorded statements of three witnesses including those present with her outside the cabin. All evidence was submitted before the court by prosecutor Aziz Shah.