Mumbai: Secular India must play role in ensuring peaceful 21st century, says Dalai Lama

HIGHLIGHTING THE need for modern education systems to integrate ancient Indian teachings for a compassion-based system of education, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said a secular India must play a bigger role in ensuring a peaceful 21st century.

On Wednesday, he was addressing the audience at the University of Mumbai for a discourse on Buddhism for which he is here on a three-day visit. He inaugurated the conference organised by the department of philosophy on the concept of ‘maitri’ or ‘metta’ in Buddhism.

The Dalai Lama added that the education system should combine modern education and India’s ancient knowledge along with moral education and inner values. “This century should be about the century of peace. We must build courage and wisdom to achieve this goal and all humans should be united. Issues/anger must be solved through talks, and not weapons or violence,” he added.

On the continuing arms race, the Nobel laureate said, “International disarmament is the key. We must build genuine peace. Everyone is kind and loving towards their own, but to show compassion towards your enemy is unbiased compassion.”

In an hour-long speech, he also spoke about oneness and the need for universal responsibility. Speaking on the need for tolerance, he further said, “Individuals should aspire for tolerance with knowledge. Anger is our true enemy, it is eating into our immune system.”