Mumbai: Section 377 gone, he wants favourable laws to marry

WHEN he petitioned the courts asking for Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code to be outlawed and homosexuality to be decriminalised, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Powai alumnus Krishna Reddy Medikonda (23) hoped that one day he’d be free to marry the man he wants to.

“That hope continues for 2019. I see friends getting married. But because of the lack of freedom for us, because of our laws, our community is afraid of being who they are,” Reddy says.

Reddy was one of the 20 petitioners from Pravritti, a pan-India LGBTQ community group of IIT students, professors and alumni, who knocked on the Supreme Court’s doors in May 2018.

“I started dating two years ago. My boyfriend always expressed his wish to migrate abroad where laws are relaxed for the LGBTQ community,” Reddy says. He decided to become a petitioner not just to fight for his dignity, but also to tell society that educated IITians also support the cause.

With the September 2018 judgment by the SC decriminalising homosexuality, Reddy and his boyfriend have become hopeful of a future together in India. In the petition, Reddy says, he questioned why India would want to lose its brightest people because of an archaic law.

He first acknowledged being gay in 2016, in his fourth year at IIT. “Earlier I was in the closet. I knew I liked boys, I thought maybe I was bi-sexual.”

The Guntur native came out to his brother in January 2017, but has refrained from confiding in his parents, preferring to wait until laws are more favourable. Six months ago, the IIT graduate joined a Jogeshwari-based Artificial Intelligence company as data analyst.

He questions what religion or culture have to do with sexuality. He hopes that in the coming years, LGBTQ people do not have trouble finding jobs and houses. “I also want to have a family. I hope that in 2019, the surrogacy laws for us are relaxed. It was disappointing when the Surrogacy Bill was passed recently,” he says.