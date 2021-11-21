Mumbai records second warmest November morning in a decade

Mumbai on Sunday recorded its second warmest November morning in the last 10 years with the minimum temperature at 27 degrees Celsius, about 0.4 degrees less than the highest minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius, recorded on November 4, 2018. Experts attributed the rise to multiple “active” weather systems close to the Maharashtra coast.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 34.5 degrees Celsius — a degree above normal.

In the last 10 days, the minimum temperature in the city has recorded a rise of eight degrees. Lowest minimum temperature the city saw was on November 11, when it was recorded at 19.8 degrees Celsius. According to IMD readings, “The minimum temperature was markedly above normal over north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada. It was appreciably above normal over north Konkan, south Madhya Maharashtra and above normal over south Konkan-Goa.”

The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was six degrees above normal; high relative humidity was also recorded throughout the day. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory, Mumbai’s relative humidity stood at 65 per cent on Sunday morning. Usually, in the post-monsoon season, the humidity in Maharashtra capital is around or below 50 per cent.

According to the 48-hour forecast for Mumbai, a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder lightning is likely; a partly cloudy sky is forecast for the remainder of the week, too. In 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, the Colaba observatory recorded 1.6 mm rain, while no rain was recorded at the Santacruz observatory.

Rainfall activity will continue over Maharashtra till Monday. Dry weather and a temperature drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius have been forecast for Vidarbha region. As per the district forecast and warning, a yellow alert indicating thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places is likely in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in the Konkan, and Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Beed, and Osmanabad for Monday.

In Mumbai, the minimum temperature is likely to hover over 24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to reach 35 degrees Celsius.

As per the extended range forecast for the week (November 25 to December 1), minimum temperatures are likely to be near normal over most parts of the country. No significant cold wave is likely anywhere, the forecast added.