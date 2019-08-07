Mumbai: Second transfer in two months for 3 IPS officers

THREE POLICE officers from the Mumbai Police, who had desired to join the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), were transferred to different departments within the city police. These officers were handed a second transfer order in the last two months as they were transferred to the ATS in June.

Advertising

In June, a raging controversy over the transfer of 12 officers had exposed a rift between the two top cops of the Maharashtra police, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and ATS chief Deven Bharti.

However, after Barve learnt that these officers had submitted an application of complaint without consulting him, they were handed two show-cause notices. Subsequently, Director Inspector General of Maharashtra Police Subodh Jaiswal issued the transfer order of these officers handing them with postings to their desired ATS. “The officers had submitted their replies to the show-cause notices and were expecting a year’s punishment with no increment. Soon, three of the 12 officers were handed transfers,” said an officer.

Senior Inspector Nitin Alaknure was transferred to Local Arms III while Inspectors Santosh Bhalekar and Nandkumar Gopale were transferred to main control room and central control room.