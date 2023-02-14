scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Mumbai second most polluted city in world: IqAir

The worst polluted city, according to IqAir, is Sarajevo in Bosnia with a US AQI of 163.

The AQI readings on the IqAir website showed that Mumbai has an AQI of 163, which is regarded as unhealthy, as per the US AQI standard. (Express file photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai has become the second most polluted city in the world in terms of the global Air Quality Index (AQI), according to Switzerland-based air quality monitoring tech company IqAir.

The data states that Mumbai has the worst AQI level in India followed by Delhi and Kolkata.

The AQI readings on the IqAir website showed that Mumbai has an AQI of 163, which is regarded as unhealthy, as per the US AQI standard. However, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), which measures India’s air pollution level under the union ministry’s earth and sciences, regards any AQI reading between 101 and 200 as moderate.

The worst polluted city, according to IqAir, is Sarajevo in Bosnia with a US AQI of 163. In the third position, there is Lahore, Pakistan with a US AQI of 163. Delhi is in the sixth spot with 155 US AQI, while Kolkata is in the seventeenth position with a US AQI of 135.

A few other cities in the top ten include Milano (162), Kathmandu (155) Hanoi (151), and Dhaka (149).

Saltlake city in the USA is ranked as the city with the cleanest air in the world with a US AQI of 0, which is regarded as zero presence of pollutants in the air, followed by San Fransisco with a reading of 4.

IqAir regularly draws data from all the nine Air-Quality monitoring stations of SAFAR and carries out a global ranking table on its website. Earlier, on January 10, Mumbai was in the tenth position following which it had risen to second place in February.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 21:28 IST
