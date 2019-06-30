Mumbai: Second highest June rainfall in decade

MUMBAI CONTINUED to witness wet conditions and overcast skies on Saturday, as the city received the second highest rainfall recorded within 24 hours in June in 10 years.

Between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 81.2 mm and 234.8 mm of rainfall at its Colaba and Santacruz stations, respectively.

This was slightly less than the 283.4 mm of rainfall recorded on June 19, 2015 — highest in the past decade — according to weather forecasting agency Skymet.

A statement on its website read, “More such showers are in the offing. With this, the rainfall target which once looked impossible, is just a day away. Mumbai is all set to surpass its monthly average rainfall of 493 mm, that too just in time.”

According to the IMD, rains will continue for the next 48 hours, with the trend continuing across Maharashtra until July 3. Saturday saw the IMD record 46.80 mm and 69.20 mm of rainfall at its Colaba and Santacruz stations, respectively, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Temperatures in the city, too, remained pleasant with a maximum of 27.6 degrees Celsius. The intensity of the rainfall, however, shall reduce Sunday onwards, with heavy downpours expected again Wednesday.