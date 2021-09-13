Mumbai: Sec 377 added in case of woman’s murder by son-in-law

The Vile Parle police recently added Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC in the case of the murder of a woman by her son-in-law a day after he came out of jail on September 2.

“After assaulting her on the head with tiles and stabbing her with a knife, the accused inserted a bamboo in her private part and pulled out an internal organ. We added Section 377 of the IPC six days ago,” said a police officer requesting anonymity.

The arrested accused was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in police custody till September 14.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm in Vile Parle (east). The deceased used to stay there with her daughter.

The accused was married to the deceased’s daughter and the couple have children.

He had come out of Yerwada jail in Pune on September 1 after completing three years’ imprisonment in a chain-snatching case. He reportedly went to meet his wife and found that she was pregnant and had married someone else, and that she also has a baby from that marriage.

He threatened his wife to leave her second husband after abandoning the baby. The next day he went to visit his wife and children again, but they had left, the police said.

The accused then allegedly threatened his mother-in-law, who refused to share their whereabouts.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly assaulted and stabbed her multiple times. He fled from the spot and was arrested from Pune a day later.

The accused has 28 crime cases against him. He has been convicted in eight of them.