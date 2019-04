The Crime Branch is looking for several children who were allegedly abducted and sold by five persons arrested on Tuesday.

The accused, who have been identified as Afreen Khan, Mubina Khan, Amira and Azim Divekar, and Mohammad Azharuddin, an autorickshaw driver, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old boy from a village near Daighar, and have been sent to police custody for 10 days.

Afreen allegedly confessed to abducting and killing several children.