Mumbai: Search for man who cheated senior citizen of Rs 90,000

THE Cuffe Parade Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly cheated a senior citizen under the pretext of helping his grandson get admission in a school in south Mumbai. The suspect, who identified himself as Sachin Ladge, claimed to be a friend of the personal assistant of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The complainant, Umedhmal Mali, a resident of Bora Bazaar street in CST, told police that he runs a shop and sells cloth pieces in Mumbai. He said he wanted his grandson to study in Campion School and on March 23, he had arrived at the school to seek admission for him.

“As things did not go well at the school, he came to the Mantralaya to meet a minister in hope that someone would help him with the admission,” said a police officer.

When the complainant was outside Mantralaya, a man approached him, identifying himself as Sachin Ladge.

“He asked me why I had come to the Mantralaya. When I told him that I was looking for admission for my grandson, he said he could help me with it,” Mali said in his statement to the police.

Mali said that Ladge allegedly told him that the PA to Fadnavis was his friend and would help with the admission. Ladge asked Mali to pay him Rs 90,000 and prepare a letter addressed to the Chief Minister.

“I had Rs 30,000 cash, which I handed over immediately. But he wanted the remaining amount at the same time, so I took him to a friend’s shop and gave him the remaining amount,” Mali told the police.

Ladge then asked him to get a letter addressed to the Chief Minister. The two decided to meet near Girgaum Chowpatty in the evening.

“After I reached Girgaum Chowpatty at 5 pm, I called him. He started misleading me and eventually started ignoring my calls,” Mali said in his statement to the police.

When Ladge stopped responding to his calls and messages, Mali approached Cuffe Parade police in April. On June 20, after conducting an inquiry, the police registered a case.