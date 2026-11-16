Mumbai’s sea view to soon come with ads: 15 floating billboards planned

Despite Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitish Rane’s assurance that only four floating hoardings would come up in Mumbai’s waters, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has invited bids for 15 such advertising structures across 10 locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

While four hoardings are planned along Mumbai’s coastline, the remaining 11 will be installed in creeks and coastal waters around Navi Mumbai, Thane, Vasai and Alibag. Together, they are expected to fetch the MMB a minimum annual licence fee of Rs 4.79 crore, with the possibility of higher revenue through competitive bidding.

The four hoardings in Mumbai will be located near Juhu beach, Worli Jetty, Lotus Jetty and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Outside the city, two each are proposed near the Vashi bridge, Airoli road bridge and Mumbra Creek bridge, while four are planned across two stretches of Vasai Creek. One more is planned near the Mandwa terminal in Alibag.