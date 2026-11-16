Mumbai’s sea view to soon come with ads: 15 floating billboards planned

Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housin... Read More
Despite Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitish Rane’s assurance that only four floating hoardings would come up in Mumbai’s waters, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has invited bids for 15 such advertising structures across 10 locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
While four hoardings are planned along Mumbai’s coastline, the remaining 11 will be installed in creeks and coastal waters around Navi Mumbai, Thane, Vasai and Alibag. Together, they are expected to fetch the MMB a minimum annual licence fee of Rs 4.79 crore, with the possibility of higher revenue through competitive bidding.
The four hoardings in Mumbai will be located near Juhu beach, Worli Jetty, Lotus Jetty and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Outside the city, two each are proposed near the Vashi bridge, Airoli road bridge and Mumbra Creek bridge, while four are planned across two stretches of Vasai Creek. One more is planned near the Mandwa terminal in Alibag.
Mounted on floating barges, the hoardings can measure up to 40 ft by 40 ft, providing 1,600 sq ft of advertising space each.
The highest minimum annual licence fees have been fixed for the hoardings near the Vashi and Airoli road bridges, at Rs 1.02 crore for the two hoardings at each location. Together, the four hoardings are expected to fetch a minimum of Rs 2.04 crore annually.
The remaining 11 hoardings across the other locations account for Rs 2.75 crore. The Vashi bridge, which connects Mumbai to Navi Mumbai across Thane Creek, sees around one lakh vehicles cross it daily.
The decision to introduce illuminated advertising structures in the sea has drawn criticism from citizens and opposition politicians, who have raised concerns over the impact on the city’s waterfront views and marine environment.
In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in October, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray objected to the proposal, arguing that the hoardings would further compromise the city’s already diminishing sea views.
“Aesthetics over cartels must be the norm, but sadly this decision chooses contractors over aesthetics,” Thackeray had written.
Responding to the criticism, Rane had called claims regarding the number of hoardings that would come up in the sea “completely false and misleading”. He had said that, apart from two floating hoardings near the Sea Link, only two more were proposed in Mumbai’s waters, adding that he would not support any initiative that compromised the city’s marine environment or waterfront views.
However, the tenders floated by the MMB on Friday and Saturday cover 15 hoardings across 10 locations in the MMR. Bidders have until November 27 to submit their bids.
Environmental activist Sumaira Abdulali of the Awaaz Foundation has also opposed the proposal, warning that illuminated hoardings could affect marine biodiversity through light pollution.
“Even a single billboard on the water is one too many,” she had said, pointing out that artificial light could affect marine organisms, including plankton that form the base of the marine food chain.
Reacting to the tenders on Sunday, Thackeray accused the BJP-led government of prioritising revenue over the state’s interests.