Mumbai: Scooter in Vashi, CCTV footage near ATM last clue to missing woman cop

Her scooter, handbag, cellphone and a Rs 500 note with a message scribbled in blue ink for her husband Ganesh Wagh, asking him why he was dishonest with her, were all that police found after Kamothe police constable Prachi Erande went missing in 2015.

Advertising

All leads have hit a dead-end. Police are not even sure if it’s a suicide or runaway case. Her husband has since remarried. Prachi’s father and younger brother continue to visit the police station every time a new investigating officer takes up the case with the hope of a breakthrough.

On August 4, 2015, Prachi’s scooter was found parked near Vashi bridge overlooking the creek, her handbag on it, hours after she went missing. Her last phone call was to her family in Ghatkopar that she would be home shortly. In CCTV footage, she is last seen near an ATM in Navi Mumbai.

“Her behaviour that day was normal. There were no issues in the family. She never told us of marital problems. I think every day what made her run away, if at all she ran away.”

Advertising

After her scooter was found, a missing report was registered by Navi Mumbai police. Police at first suspected suicide and alerted fishermen to look for a body in uniform.

Searches were conducted in the Vashi creek but no body was found.

Prachi had joined the force in 2012. “I never thought my daughter would come in harm’s way because she was in the police,” her father says.

Prachi and Ganesh had got married only in April 2015. Three months later, she went missing. Her mother Vandana says, “We assumed all was well with her. The day she went missing, she spoke to us

normally.”

On August 4, after finishing her duty by 9 pm, she told her parents that she was heading home. “At 10.30 pm her phone was switched off. By 3 am, police found her scooter,” her father says. According to police, no evidence of her husband’s role was found in her disappearance.

“Until we find the body, the case remains of a missing person. We have to wait for seven years since the complaint was registered to declare her dead,” said inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Vashi police station.