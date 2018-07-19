Mumbai: Scooter hits pothole, woman in ICU with head injury

Mumbai: Woman in ICU after two wheeler hits pothole (Representationall) Mumbai: Woman in ICU after two wheeler hits pothole (Representationall)

A 35-year-old woman from south Mumbai landed in hospital after she had fallen off her bike, after allegedly hitting a pothole outside Tardeo police station. The incident took place in the wee hours on Wednesday, when the woman was heading to the police station allegedly after a fight with her husband. She was admitted to Bhadia hospital near Grant Road.

The police said the victim had been identified as Aditi Kadge, who worked as an assistant in the administration department of Nanavati Hospital in Santacruz. They added that she stayed on Forjett Street in Tardeo along with her husband Nilesh and their 13-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son. Nilesh said, “There was an argument between me and my wife on Tuesday night. It escalated to such a level that we had to call the local police. However, after they arrived at our doorstep, we decided to go to the police station.”

He added that Kadge opted to ride to the police station on her scooter, while Nilesh followed her along with their son. “After we entered the lane on the police quarters, I suddenly saw that Kadge fell on one side of the road after hitting a pothole, while her bike flew to the other side. However, with the help of Tardeo police, we took her to Nair hospital, following which she was shifted to Bhatia hospital on Wednesday morning,” said Nilesh. He said, “She was not wearing her helmet because it had soaked in the rain.”

According to Dr Sachin Gadkari, medical superintendent at Bhatia Hospital, Kadge was admitted at 7.00 am on Wednesday after being transferred from Nair hospital. “She suffers from sub-dural hematoma. She is in the intensive care unit but her condition is stable,” Gadkari said.

According to doctors, Kadge’s blood vessels in the brain had burst. She also suffered from abrasions that are minor. She is undergoing treatment under neurosurgeon Dr Uday Andar.

Tardeo police is investigating the matter and have recorded Nilesh’s statement, while waiting for Kadge to regain consciousness. Senior police inspector Sanjay Surve from Tardeo police station said she had fallen due to the pothole. “The woman was riding her scooter at a high speed due to which she failed to notice the pothole. We offered help and rushed her to Nair hospital. Besides, we are investigating further and have not registered any case,” he said.

When contacted Dr Rajendra Patankar, chief operating officer in Nanavati under whom Kadge works, he said: “Kadge joined our office few months ago. We only knew she had a road accident through other employees.”

